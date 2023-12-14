WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 291,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,145,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

KLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

In other news, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Mckinstray purchased 41,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $446,350.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

