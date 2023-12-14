Wolfe Research Reaffirms Peer Perform Rating for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $441.54 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.48 and its 200-day moving average is $397.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

