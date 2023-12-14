WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. WonderFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. The company provides SmartPay, a digital asset payment processing platform. It also offers digital asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including advanced traders, institutions and corporate clients, and retail clients, as well as staking and corporate crypto services.

