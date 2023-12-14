Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.45

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.45 and last traded at $139.22, with a volume of 24696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Woodward Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,556,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

