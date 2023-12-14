Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Worley Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Worley has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Worley in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Worley
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
Further Reading
