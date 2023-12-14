Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,291,800 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the November 15th total of 8,790,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 855.8 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

