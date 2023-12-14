Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,291,800 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the November 15th total of 8,790,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 855.8 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.33.
About Wynn Macau
