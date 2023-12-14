YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. YETI traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 257776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

