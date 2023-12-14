Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.07. 41,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 207,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAO

Youdao Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 55.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 136,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 65.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 178,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 42.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.