Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

