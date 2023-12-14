Zillow Group’s (ZG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZG. JMP Securities upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 853,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,399. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

