Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $215.45 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

