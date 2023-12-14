Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $215.45 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.