10,000 Shares in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.81% of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF Price Performance

BATS MSVX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF Company Profile

The LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (MSVX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that can take long or short positions on derivative instruments based on the implied volatility of the S&P 500 Index and the CBOE Volatility Index.

