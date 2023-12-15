1,011 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

