10,225 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,548 shares of company stock worth $1,961,040. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

