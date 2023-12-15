1,111 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $475.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.73 and a 200-day moving average of $443.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

