1,192 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $475.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

