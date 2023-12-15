12,460 Shares in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 154,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $843.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

