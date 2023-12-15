185,782 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 2.00% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FNDB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $60.64.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

