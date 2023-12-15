1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 31,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.