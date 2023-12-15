1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 31,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.40.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.