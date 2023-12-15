2,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.01, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

