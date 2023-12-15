20,370 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.74. 2,661,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

