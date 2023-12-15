20,372 Shares in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 190,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,379. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 175.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

