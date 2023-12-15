2,506 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 86,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.