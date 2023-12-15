2,764 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

VRTX traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $403.97. 781,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,835. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $409.00. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.38 and its 200-day moving average is $352.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

