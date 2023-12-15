3,168 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 861,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,723. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

