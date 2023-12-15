3,475 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.