360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

