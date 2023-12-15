424,897 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 141,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 130,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,727. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

