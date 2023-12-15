45,505 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,311 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 1.6 %

CPNG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,964. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

