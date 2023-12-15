465 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,275.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,057.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,005.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,346.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,180.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.