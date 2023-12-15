492,937 Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 492,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

