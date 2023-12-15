500 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $573.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $589.48 and a 200-day moving average of $529.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $544.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

