5,355 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 64.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 210.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE remained flat at $215.35 during trading hours on Friday. 22,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.70 and its 200 day moving average is $200.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $216.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.