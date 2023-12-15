594,996 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 594,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,940,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.27% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.
PHINIA Stock Performance
NYSE:PHIN opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.
PHINIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
PHINIA Company Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
