6,677 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

