7,250 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

