7,426 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,057,656. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

