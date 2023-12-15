7,629 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

