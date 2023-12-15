7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII) Short Interest Update

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VII stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. 25,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

