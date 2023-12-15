8,170 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

