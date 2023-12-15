9,800 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

