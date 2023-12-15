Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

