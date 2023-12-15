ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ABM Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.