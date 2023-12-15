ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 10.2 %

NYSE ABM opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

