Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

