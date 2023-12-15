Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.92.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
