abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 10th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

FCO stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.