abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) is Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,085 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of SGOL stock remained flat at $19.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 647,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

