Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.63. 703,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.18. The stock has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.