ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.33

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 651906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 1,718,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.