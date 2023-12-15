Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Acme United has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acme United in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Acme United

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rex Lynn Davidson sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $175,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,735.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rex Lynn Davidson sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $175,196.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,201.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,586 shares of company stock worth $833,779. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.